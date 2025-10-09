Hate March in Manhattan: “We Did Not Do Enough” on 10-7

Ivy League graduates took to the streets of New York City on October 7 to vow they will to do more than was done to Jews on October 7.

Harvard University graduate Abdullah Aki spoke at a pro-Palestine protest outside Fox News headquarters in New York City, while Mahmoud Khalil spoke at Columbia University.

Abdullah Akl has expressed support for terrorists and has called for intifada. He has expressed hatred of Israel and Zionism as well as called for Israel’s destruction as a leading activist for Within Our Lifetime (WOL), an anti-Israel activist group in New York City. Akl has also spread hatred of America.

Aki is a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

They marched freely down 6th Avenue, using our freedoms against us, calling for our demise, and they receive our tax dollars.

Aki wants an even worse redo on Oct. 7

Thousands of protesters mobbed Manhattan on Tuesday to celebrate the second anniversary of Hamas’s attack on Israel and the rape and murder of 1200 young people.

They waved Palestinian flags, chanting, “It is right to resist, Israel does not exist.” Placards read, “Long Live the Intifada,” “As the UN is meeting, Gaza is bleeding,” and “From New York to Palestine, Starving People is a Crime.”

Akl told protesters “we did not act enough” to “liberate” Gaza during the terror attack on October 7, 2023. He then had his followers chant his calls for more extreme violence.

“We did not act enough,” Akl said. “If we acted enough, the headline behind me would read ‘Gaza has been liberated.’ So our work is not done, we will show up stronger than we did the first October 7, louder than we did the first October 7, to make it clear that we are not going anywhere. That we will keep fighting until Palestine is free, from the river to the sea, within our lifetime.”

“Freeing Gaza” and “from the river to the sea” means erasing Israel and all the Jews in it. They won’t stop at Israel or at Jews. They are clearly anti-American who want to bring down the West.

Terrorist-tied Khalil, who we can’t seem to deport, echoed the sentiments of Aki.

“Our struggle did not start last year or the year before. It started by the inception of the Zionist ideology, back in the 19th century,” Khalil said, “On the racist idea that a land without a people for people without a land. This is a very racist idea that we see today.”

Israel is “stolen land” and that he “will not be silenced.” Instead of calling for the release of Hamas’ hostages, stolen from Israel on Oct. 7, he condemned Israel’s justice system and Columbia University.

He received his degree at Columbia and they foolishly stuck up for him. So, this is how he repays them.

Thousands of Protesters take to the Streets in NYC, Marching with a Massive Palestine Flag in Solidarity with Gaza. The rally began outside Fox News, criticizing media complicity in Genocide. pic.twitter.com/GciFyQ6aul — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) October 8, 2025

‘You won’t condemn Hamas?’

‘Absolutely not. Glory!’@BenLeo444 is swarmed by protesters at an October 7th rally in NYC, shouted down, sworn at, and abused for asking basic questions. pic.twitter.com/qXpWPwExhR — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 7, 2025

“By any means necessary” is an Antifa slogan.