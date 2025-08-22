Liberal White Woman Shows Her Jim Crow Colors

Virginia’s lieutenant governor Winsome Earle-Sears is the Republican candidate for governor.

She attended a school board meeting to talk about transgender issues in education when a liberal white woman held up a vile sign that read Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom then blacks can’t share my water fountain. It’s about time we saw who the liberals really are.

Playing games with something as vile as Jim Crow is just not acceptable.

Democrats were responsible for slavery and Jim Crow so it’s not a surprise to me.