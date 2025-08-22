Ukraine Unveils a New Devastating Missile & Russia Hits a US Factory in Ukraine

Ukraine is moving ahead with plans for a new cruise missile which will be able to strike deep into Russian territory.

The Flamingo FP-5 missile can carry a warhead weighing more than one tonne, and can fly more than 3,000 kilometres deep into Russia.

The entirely Ukrainian-made missile is produced by Ukraine’s Fire Point defence company, and took just nine months to develop the idea into a missile which has had its first successful tests on the battlefield, CEO and technical director Iryna Terekh said.

“We did not want to go public with this one, but it seems to be the right time. Flamingo is the long-range cruise missile that can carry a 1,150 kilogram warhead and fly into Russia for 3,000 kilometers,” Ms Terekh told Politico.

Russians Hit US Factory

Ukrainian President Zelensky condemned the Russian attack on an American-owned factory.

A drone and missile attack on western Ukraine overnight that hit targets including a US-owned electronics plant proved that Vladimir Putin is trying to avoid peace talks, warned Kyiv.

The aerial assault was one of Russia’s biggest this year and came as Moscow objected to key aspects of proposals that could end the war it started in February 2022.

Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, saying it was carried out “as if nothing were changing at all”.

“The signals from Russia are simply, to be honest, indecent,” he told Ukrainians in his nightly presidential address.

A US electronics plant near the Hungarian border was struck, according to Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine. The Flex factory is one of the biggest American investments in Ukraine.