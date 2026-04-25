Libs Find a Way to Ban Companies from Cutting Prices

Biden Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, who was forced to resign and who served on Zohran Mamdani’s transition team, resurrected a bad, unused law to sue for so-called fairness over competition. Lefties and lawyers are giddy with joy.

Khan is using the Robinson-Patman Act (RPA) of 1936 to sue so-called monopolistic companies for CUTTING prices for consumers. They call it “predatory pricing” if you keep prices lower than those charged by competitors. They claim lower prices are to keep rivals from competing.

A coalition called the Main Street Competition Coalition is led by a grocery store lobbyist, a Biden-era official, and trial lawyers. They want the competition stopped!

Originally, the law was to protect mom-and-pop stores from competition. It was a mistake and was put in the dustbin of history, but not abolished. Khan dug it out.

The litigants are seeking big payouts from big-box stores, and if they win, everyone will pay more for everything. They are banning good prices.