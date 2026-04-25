Irony of Ironies! Climate-Crazed California Has the Most Polluted Air

According to a just-released 2026 “State of the Air” survey by the American Lung Association, California has the most polluted air. The report is a product of The American Lung Association. It’s not only the air that’s polluted.

Polluted Water & Poopy Streets

California’s waterways are facing significant pollution challenges, particularly from toxic substances and legacy pollutants. The state has implemented various programs and initiatives to address these issues, including the Stream Pollution Trends Monitoring Program and collaborative efforts with local, regional, and federal agencies.

The situation in San Francisco has been alarming, with reports of human feces on the streets becoming a significant public health issue. The Controller’s Office’s annual assessment of street cleanliness found that several neighborhoods, including Bayview, Mission District, Tenderloin, and Bernal Heights, reported higher levels of grime and debris than in 2024. The report tracked sightings of litter, dumped items, human and animal feces, and graffiti from June 2024 through June 2025.

The Polluted Air

Five California cities dominated the top ten list of “year-round particle pollution” and ranked high in ozone production and short-term particle pollution.

Eight of the Golden State’s cities also ranked in the top 25 most-polluted cities in the nation.

Bakersfield and the surrounding Delano area have remained the most polluted in terms of “year-round particle pollution,” out of 211 American metropolitan areas, according to the report.

Four other California metro areas were found in the top ten for year-round particle pollution: Fresno-Hanford-Corcoran at number 4, San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad and Visalia tied at number 5, and Los Angeles-Long Beach at number 7.

Other California cities on the year-round particle pollution list include the Bay Area cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose, tied for 13th, with El Centro rounding out the list at 21.

Los Angeles again ranked first out of 226 metropolitan areas in ozone production, a dubious title it has held in 26 of the 27 years of reporting.