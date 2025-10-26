Lindsey Graham Is Pushing War with Venezuela

Venezuela’s authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro issued a rare plea to Donald Trump in English, calling for peace with the United States as tensions between Caracas and Washington escalate following a series of U.S. military operations in the Caribbean and Pacific.

CBS News reports that Lindsey Graham [radical warmonger] says land strikes in Venezuela are a “real possibility.” Currently the US is carrying out air strikes against Venezuela and Colombian vessels that are reportedly carrying drugs and cartel members. Land strikes would be a very significant escalation.

He referred to Bush ’41’s actions in Panama and actions by Reagan to justify an attack.

It’s very alarming to hear that Lindsey Graham is involvee because his influence can only be a negative for a peace-loving president. He insists the orders to the military is these bombings are lawful. Are we sure about that?

Senator Graham has done a lot of damage, especially when one looks at his influence in Ukraine. Graham said Sunday on Face the Nation that there will be a congressional briefing on land strikes, not in invasion, although he also called for the removal of Venezuela’s leader, Dictator Nicholas Maduro. We have been told repeatedly we’re out of the business of regime change, but with Lindsey Graham on the scene, who knows.

Graham shouldn’t be anywhere near power.

Secretary Marco Rubio also has a serious issue with Maduro.

We have serious military hardware in the Caribbean.

