As Bad As You Think Mike Pence Is, He’s Worse

As I listened to this clip of Chief Steven A. Sund talking with the Lindell TV reporter, I thought of how General Flynn’s fate rested on everyone’s belief that Mike Pence was the arbiter of truth. When he said General Flynn lied, he was believed. Now, he pops up again as the person who sold out the Chief, who was Pelosi’s fall guy on January 6.

Pelosi claimed Sund never called her and Mike Pence didn’t contradict her. He let Sund take the rap. It’s a lie by omission, and he sold out the Chief. Why did Pelosi think Sund lied to Pence? What did Pence say?

As bad as we know Pence is, he’s worse than you think. It’s obvious Pelosi set everyone up on January 6, and didn’t care who got hurt. Neither did Mike Pence.

Sund’s Interview

Nancy Pelosi had asked former Capitol Hill Police Chief Sund why he “lied to Vice President Pence,” and why he “gave him [Pence] false information.”

The reporter asked Mr. Sund, “Let’s talk about after the fact, following January 6, you were ultimately forced to resign. What happened there? How did that unfold?”

Sund said, “So I’m up all night. I don’t think I slept for about 38 hours. We’re briefing members of Congress very next day about, you know, what our plan is for the Capitol. We got them back into session.

“It’s interesting because, you know, I kept getting a call from Vice President Pence asking me to come over to a secure location. … I can’t [Sund said] can’t leave, right at the command center right now. So finally, at about five o’clock, we started getting things under control.

Both were briefed.

“About 5:15, I went ahead and said, …I’m going to go ahead and go over and brief him, notified the two Sergeant arms. I go over and brief him, and he gets Pelosi on the phone, because my information tells me we can get them back in the session at 7 pm, 7:30 at the latest. He gets big Speaker Pelosi on the phone, sets it right on LEDs, like right between us.”

He briefed them and “they decide, okay, great, she’s gonna brief the leadership. I’m walking out of that meeting, and I’m walking back through a tunnel, and I run into Mike Stinger. He’s walking over to brief the Senate. Asked me, will you come brief the center with me? I said, not a problem. He’s my boss, and someone hands up a phone, and it’s Speaker Pelosi, and she is mad as can be. She is chewing me out about why I lied to Vice President Pence, why give them false information? They’re being told they can’t get into session for at least 24 hours.”

“I said, No, ma’am, my information is correct. That’s the second time I talked to her and she hangs up the phone.

“So I walk over the Senate. They end up getting me back on another conference call to brief all of leadership before we go in and brief the Senate, never did brief the Senate, actually had to leave to come back to the command center.

“So there’s three times I talked to Speaker Pelosi. The next day, we’re briefing members of Congress. We’re trying to set a meeting with Speaker Pelosi’s office, do a brief there.”

The notification

“…O’Clock in the afternoon, I’m briefing Senator Blount, I’m in a conference room, and I see my Chief of Staff step out. She steps back in, and she says, You need to step outside. I gotta talk to you real quick.

“And she notifies me that Speaker Pelosi is getting ready to go on national TV and call national TV and call for my resignation; I had enough time to notify my wife.

“I wasn’t gonna go and watch the watch the news press conference; kind of expect knew was coming, but my chief of staff and my general counsel said, now let’s go and watch it. Watch it.

“…23 minutes into the press conference, someone asks about, what about the security failures? And she blatantly comes out and says it was a failure of leadership at the top of Capitol police calls for my resignation. Says it was a failure on my part, and then says, Besides, he’s never even called me since this occurred. I’ve talked to her three times, you know.”