Live Coverage of President Trump at 10 pm

President Trump will be alive at about 10 pm.
President Trump told Reuters that Iran must come to the negotiation table or they could get hit again. If they attack our military, they could get hit.
You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:
Breaking: Judge Boasberg issues a TRO ordering President Trump to bring those dropped bombs back to the US and repair all the Iran facilities.
Don’t bet against DJT.
More than that, don’t bet against God.
Amen MAGA