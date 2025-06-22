President Trump Announces Bombing of Iran’s Nuke Sites

The administration launched strikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites. The US launched the attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran today, June 21. President Trump feels he has completed the US end of the mission.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” wrote Trump on TruthSocial .on June 21 “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home,” wrote Trump. “Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

Fordo likely got the bunker buster. President Trump was confidant it could do the job without using nuclear weapons.

I hope idiots like Lindsey Graham don’t spike the football. People probably died and this is traumatic for Iran. It’s not worth gloating. We can be pleased that threat is removed.

President Trump will speak to the nation at 10 pm. ET.

BREAKING – TRUMP: "I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK… — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 22, 2025

B-2s were involved. They carry bunker busters.

BREAKING – U.S. B-2 BOMBERS WERE INVOLVED IN STRIKES ON IRAN'S NUCLEAR SITES, U.S. OFFICIAL TELLS REUTERS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 22, 2025

Our enemies claim that this proves President Trump is not the president of peace and World War III is about to begin. Neither of those has to be true. My concern would be terror cells in the United States and attacks on our military here and abroad.

