Liz Wheeler on Pam Bondi’s 14 Months Doing Nothing

Liz Wheeler succinctly summarized Pam Bondi’s tenure as Attorney General.

“Dr. Fauci lied to the Senate. Was he prosecuted for that, not by Pam Bondi? What about the FBI labeling Catholics as extremists with no accountability? What about January 6, the Fed’s direction, and the due process violations, no indictments from Pam Bondi? What about the raid on Mar-a-Lago? What about all the abuse that occurred at the NGOs exposed by DOGE? What about Antifa? I thought they were a domestic terror group. What about all these other violent left-wing transgender groups? What about all the lawfare against President Trump himself by Alvin Bragg, Fannie Willis, and Letitia James? What about Ilhan Omar and her naturalization fraud? Zorhan Mamdani’s naturalization fraud is a serious issue, and I won’t even mention the Epstein files.

Pam Bondi has been Attorney General until this afternoon for 14 months, 14 precious months. How many months does a president get in the Oval Office? How many months does a president get as Commander in Chief, as chief executive? 48 total in a term, Pam Bondi wasted almost 30% of President Trump’s total administration.”

I can think of a few others, can you?

Pam Bondi wasted nearly 30% of President Trump’s term. She REFUSED to prosecute the crimes committed against you and me. 14 precious months. Gone. The next attorney general needs to operate with urgency in taking ACTION against the Democrat swamp creatures, government bad… pic.twitter.com/4qfqi64aUX — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 4, 2026

Video seen first at Choice Clips, Whatfinger.