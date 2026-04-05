More on The Rescued Weapons Officer & the Plan Going Forward

President Trump provided more details about the rescued weapons officer. The first rescue of the pilot was conducted in broad daylight.

Apparently, many IRGC/Basij were approaching the weapons officer’s location.

The weapons officer is a Colonel, and he is seriously injured. He is expected to fully recover.

We have rescued the seriously wounded and really brave F-15 Crew Member/Officer from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to “man and equipment.” It just doesn’t happen! The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all! I will be having a News Conference, with the Military, at the Oval Office, on Monday at 1:00 P.M. God Bless our great MILITARY WARRIORS! President DONALD J. TRUMP

We don’t leave anyone behind. The U.S. sent hundreds of military personnel to save him. the Iranians sent hundreds or thousands to capture him.

Axios reports that a deal could be reached by Tuesday. Mr. Trump said the war will be over in days, basically one way or the other. Democrats say they are planning to let Trump be tried for war crimes, and they are being cheered on by most of the media.

The following is terrifying:

BREAKING: 🔴 U.S. President Donald Trump said the war with Iran should end in days, not weeks, and warned that if no deal is reached he would “blow up the whole country,” with “very little” off the table, ABC News reports. Contributed by @AZ_Intel_. pic.twitter.com/MXFKx3PLOc — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 5, 2026

Footage received by Iran International on Sunday, shows the aftermath and damage from Thursday’s US airstrikes on the B-1 bridge in Karaj, near Tehran. pic.twitter.com/vKdfkLk0sz — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) April 5, 2026

Then there is Joe Kent posting an Iranian conspiracy theory. It was always nonsense: