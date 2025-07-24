London’s Radical Mayor Khan Is Advising Zohran Mamdani How to Win

According to the Times of London, London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has been advising Democrat Socialist [Communist] New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani how to win the election.

Khan has been mayor since 2016 when the population of Muslims in London was a little over a quarter million. Today it’s over 1.5 million. Khan has made a point of bringing in people from the third world to make London more diverse.

Sources say Mamdani and Khan have since exchanged texts and spoken over the phone. Khan’s advisers have also been in contact with Mamdani’s campaign team.

The sources close to Khan add that Mamdani needs to move to the center to widen his appeal, particularly as Cuomo and the incumbent mayor, Eric Adams, are running as independents in the general election on November 4.

In other words, he needs to lie and pretend he’s more of a centrist.

A source in London’s City Hall said: “The primary race is very different from the [mayoral election]. He needs to moderate or he could lose the more centrist Democrats.”

“A Mamdani victory would mimic Khan’s route to the London mayoralty, which required him to outflank his Labour opponents from the left in the selection process only to then move back towards the centre to defeat the Conservative candidate, Zac Goldsmith, in 2016. Khan has since won re-election twice.”

Mamdani’s critics have accused him of posing a danger to the city’s economic reputation. President Trump has branded him a “communist lunatic.”

Mamdani, a New York state assembly member, is pledging to open government-owned supermarkets, impose wide-ranging rent freezes, and raise taxes on businesses. He also sees no point to having the police in most cases nor does he see the value of prisons.

Mamdani has also said he will tax white neighborhoods at a higher rate and believes in taking over private property to turn it into low income housing.

President Trump won’t be pleased since the Labour Party has interfered in our elections in the past. Trump was angry about it. He also didn’t appreciate the fact that Khan allowed an orange baby Trump balloon flown over London during his visit. Khan could have stopped it.

Khan likes to chat up diversity and equity. He’s a radical leftist.