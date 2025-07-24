To Know CNN Is to Hate CNN: 24/7 Propaganda News

Erin Burnett did a segment Tuesday night with Andrew Kaczynski about what else? Jeffrey Epstein of course and the two decade old case. What makes this interesting is they did it right after they cut away from DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s presentation of the Obama administration’s treacherous creation of a Russia-Trump collusion that never took place. They cut out just as DNI Gabbard began to explain what went down.

They cut away to a planned hit piece trying to indict Donald Trump for having Epstein at his 1993 wedding to Marla Maples. That was years before anyone knew what a creep he was. He wasn’t convicted on anything until 2005. President Trump was quick to see him for what he was and kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago for trying to chase down a friend’s daughter.

How do these reporters sleep at night? . In this clip, Burnett and Kaczynski insinuate something untoward.

Epstein was prominent. People had no idea what a sleaze ball he was until he was arrested, except for Trump who picked it up early.

It’s ridiculous how they are going on and on about Epstein at the wedding. Everyone knows they were friendly once. This video is not newly discovered. I saw it years ago. They keep dragging it out and pretending it’s new.

In a statement to CNN, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said, “These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious.The fact is that the President kicked him… — Johnathan Appleseed (@Johnnybseedin) July 23, 2025

People are on to them. CNN can’t even get enough Trump haters any longer.



The AP is equally pathetic.