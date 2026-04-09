Looking at Denaturalizing Ilhan Omar & Sending Her to Somalia

According to former Newsmax Personality Benny Johnson, Stephen Miller has documents showing that Ilhan Omar committed immigration fraud to become a citizen. Adding to that, Somaliland accuses her father of being a terrorist. He brought Ilhan and some of the family into the US as refugees when she was about 12. Also, she allegedly lied about her birthday, which could at least put her congressional seat in jeopardy.

She is also accused of committing immigration fraud by marrying her brother. She did it seems marry her brother. However, the far-left fact-checkers have debunked most claims about her ineligibility based on her marriage.

The Issue of Her Naturalization

Reports suggest her father never naturalized, so she could not be naturalized through him. That is her claim.

An investigation by AJ Kern

It seems as though Rep. Omar “was actually 18 in the year 2000, when her father became eligible to apply for citizenship.” That means she wasn’t naturalized through him as a child, if he even naturalized.

After requesting and reviewing official documents, Kern believes that Rep. Omar “actually wasn’t a minor when her father could apply for naturalization. It kind of blows a hole in her story that she obtained naturalization or citizenship when she was 17.”

Kern also pointed out how Rep. Omar changed her birth year on certain records—a key detail hiding in plain sight that Kern says has been long overlooked.

Kern discovered that “Ilhan Omar’s congressional staff contacted the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library on May 17th [2019] requesting to change the congresswoman’s date of birth from October 4, 1981, to 1982.”

Even more telling, Kern said Rep. Omar’s staff made the request “just two days after a video was published on social media pointing out that Ilhan was not 17 years old in 2000.”

Additionally, Omar might well have gotten rich on ill-gotten gains. Her sudden wealth could suggest fraud. We have yet to see the results of the investigation into potential fraud.

Meanwhile, she continues to act as an enemy of the State, using her free speech to continually turn people against the country that took her in.