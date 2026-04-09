MTG Needs to Become a Democrat Immediately

Marjorie Taylor Greene expresses a desire to completely destroy the Republican Party. She wants to burn it to the ground, and admits she hates Trump. However, she is not being honest here. She hates President Trump because he was nasty to her after she spent months going on Democrat media to debase him. Marjorie Taylor Greene gladly rips the rest of us on left-wing outlets by insinuating we’re too stupid to know what she sees as facts.

Word has it that she wanted a spot on The View.

“Everyone has to be honest and realistic and wake up, she said. [now that she’s woke?] “The American people have to take their blinders off. I hate Trump. I hate this person. This is a disgusting husk of a former person.”

Yikes! A woman scorned.

The Transcript

‘The Republican Party needs to be burned to the ground. This is not the same man that we supported. You know, we voted for America first. That’s what Maga was supposed to be. A reason why I resigned is President Trump called me a traitor and then said he was going to primary me, like he’s doing to Thomas Massie right now. “

Alex Jones characterized her as a truth-teller and a courageous person.

“The President has gone insane, and it’s time to use the 25th Amendment. He’s not mentally stable. Everyone has to be honest and realistic, and wake up and look at the facts. [her facts]

“I hate the new Trump. I’m just gonna be honest. I hate this person. This is, this is a disgusting husk of the former person. He went from being America first to now. It’s, it’s America last. The American people have to wake up to the truth. So the American people have to take the blinders off. The American people have to open their eyes and deal with reality and deal with truth. This is not the same man. This is not the same man that we supported.”

Alex Jones said Democrats are evil and psychotic, so who does he want us to vote for?

We are too stupid to see her truth; she hates him and wants Republicans destroyed, leaving us with evil, psycho Dems, Alex’s words. Sure, great agenda, MTG. Don’t be surprised if you see her team up with George Conway soon.