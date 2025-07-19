Looks Like the DNC/DCCC Russian Hack Was Also a Hoax

It looks like the Russian hack of the DNC and DCCC was also a hoax. The de-classification of documents by the ODNI, shows that “FBI and NSA, however, have low confidence in the attribution of the [DNC/DCCC data] leaks to Russia.”

They lacked “sufficient technical details to link the link to Russian actors.”

Yet how many times did we hear that was a Russian hack? This is another instance of blaming Russia without proof. It’s interference, not only an election, but in a foreign affairs with a very serious nation.

ODNI declassification re: the alleged Russian hack of the DNC and DCCC. “FBI and NSA, however, have low confidence in the attribution of the [DNC/DCCC] data leaks to Russia.” They lacked “sufficient technical details” to link the leak to Russian actors. pic.twitter.com/gWei5NqYvp — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 18, 2025

Mueller could never pin down the leak either, what a farce. https://t.co/8Qu9FTG8uL https://t.co/KMLj7rqpF4 pic.twitter.com/sZfT7bMRKk — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) July 18, 2025

The only people who had access to the DNC server was the politically biased Crowdstrike. The DNC refused to let anybody but Crowdstrike, examine the server, and then everybody ran with whatever Crowdstrike spewed in their report. This is the case where many believe Seth Rich was the leader. It has never been confirmed and mostly relies on the fact that Seth Rich was murdered for seemingly no reason one night walking in a bad area in the wee hours of the morning. Them Seth Rich theory was never proven or disproven.

Anti-Trumper Mike Rogers wrote a report claiming the Russian government “aspired to help president-elect Trump selection chances when possible by discrediting secretary, Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him.”

Rogers said the FBI and CIA held the Russian hack in “high confidence,” but the NSA only held it with “moderate confidence.”

Senator Cotton noted that fellow Senator Senator Elizabeth Warren during the hearing called Trump “Russia’s preferred candidate’ and asked Rogers to “explain the discrepancy. “Roger said “I wouldn’t call it a discrepancy, I’d call it an honest difference of opinion between three different organizations and in the end I made their call. He added that when he looked at the data for each of the other judgments, there were multiple sources and he could only exclude every other alternative rational. But for this particular conclusion “it didn’t have the same level of sourcing and the same level of multiple sources.”

Trump probably supported him because he had the best chance to beat a Democrat.

Donald Trump just endorsed the worst Deep State candidate this cycle. @MikeRogersForMI is a never Trumper, and a card carrying member of the spy state that seeks to destroy Trump. You have to ask yourself who gives Trump this awful advice? Who’s next, John Bolton? pic.twitter.com/TZXRYLtFv6 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 11, 2024

Donald Trump, what are you doing? Well let me put an end to this! Mike Rogers was part of Hamilton68 which was part of the Trump Russia coup and started shortly after his inauguration. They contributed to fake Russian bots to destroy Roy Moores Alabama run. Mike Rogers also… https://t.co/j4esOv3GSn pic.twitter.com/nHIGtPjcVk — Bad Kitty Unleashed (@pepesgrandma) March 12, 2024

Crowdstrike it tied to Hillary Clinton

Crowdstrike’s CTO and co-founder, Dmitri Alperovitch, is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a think tank with openly anti-Russian sentiments that is funded by Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk, who also happened to donate at least $10 million to the Clinton Foundation.

In 2013, the Atlantic Council awarded Hillary Clinton it’s Distinguished International Leadership Award. In 2014, the Atlantic Council hosted one of several events with former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, who took over after pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted in early 2014, who now lives in exile in Russia.

Google is also a big investor in Crowdstrike.