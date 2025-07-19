Obama Admin Conspired to Hide Intel in Manufactured Russiagate

A declassified email shows that Susan Rice stated Barack Obama and James Comey agreed to hide the Russia Hoax investigation from President Trump’s National Security Advisor, General Flynn.

We knew about this soon after she wrote it, but now it’s confirmed.

Susan Rice sent the email to herself on January 20, 2017, immediately before President Trump was inaugurated, documenting the meeting that took place the month before. She emphasized that the work had to be done “by the book” as Barack Obama ordered.

It is a classic CYA email.

Director Comey affirmed he is proceeding “by the book” as it relates to law-enforcement. He shared his concerns that incoming NSA Flynn is speaking frequently with Russian Ambassador Kislyak. He said it could be an issue as it relates to sharing sensitive information.

As we later discovered, there was nothing untoward in General Flynn’s communications with the Russian Ambassador.

President Obama asked Comey if was saying that the NSC should not pass sensitive information related to Russia to Flynn. Comey replied “potentially.” He added that he has no indication so far that Flynn passed confidential information to Kislyak. But he noted that the level of communication is unusual. The president tole him to let him know if anything changes.

They’re so innocent, aren’t they? Actually, they needed a reason to explain hiding information from the National Security Advisor.

It’s a lot worse. The declassified email shows that Susan Rice noted Obama and Comey agreeing to hide Russia Hoax investigation from President Trump’s National Security Advisor, General Flynn. Conspiracy. https://t.co/m3pRMjidst pic.twitter.com/F6JjoC8Rnl — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) July 19, 2025

Catherine Herridge wrote, “Newly declassified records from DNI Tulsi Gabbard are additional, compelling evidence that the 2016 Russia Collusion narrative was not rooted in credible intelligence reporting, but manufactured to fit a preferred political narrative.

This highly classified record, which is a daily national security analysis for the President, assessed that “Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against (election) infrastructure.”

But after push back from the FBI, then led by James Comey, the PDB was spiked “based on new guidance.”

After a White House Principals meeting, a new intelligence assessment was commissioned, and media leaks followed, reinforcing a new narrative that “Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win the presidency, rather than undermine confidence in the U.S. electoral system.”