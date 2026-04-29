Lutheran Pastor Says Jesus Is Wrong, He Knows More?

This pastor says Jesus is wrong, and he’s saying it to accommodate modern views of women’s roles in society. He said Jesus is wrong to say women can’t serve as deacons and alludes to the Catholic Church’s corresponding view. I’m not even sure how the passage relates to deacons.

In Luke 10:38–42, Jesus visits the home of Martha and Mary in a village. Martha, known for her hospitality, is busy with preparations, while Mary sits at Jesus’ feet listening to His teaching. When Martha asks Jesus to tell Mary to help, He responds with the double address “Martha, Martha” and says, “You are worried and upset about many things, but few things are needed—or indeed only one. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.”

Jesus wasn’t criticizing Martha. He was gently suggesting that it is better to relate to him. If you believe he is the son of God, then you believe he is correct.

So women can’t be deacons. So what? There are many things they can’t be, and men can’t have babies.

Maybe he should stick with his religion and butt out of the Catholic religion.

I don’t want to start any religious battles as to which religion is correct or not, I don’t want Christians divided, but saying Jesus is wrong could be blasphemy. This pastor knows more than God?