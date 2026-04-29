Mamdani’s NYC Is Bankrupt & He Wants State Taxpayers to Pony Up

Zohran Mamdani promised free stuff for all at the expense of the rich. However, reality has hit, and he has postponed the budget for ten days. He says the city is bankrupt. Zohran wants state taxpayers to pay up. The exodus will be fast and furious if he gets his way.

Mamdani declares a “budget crisis” after four months in office as New York City’s Mayor: “We cannot close this deficit with savings alone. We need new revenue, and we need a structural reset in our relationship with the state.” pic.twitter.com/ZoJBVjtoBH — America (@america) April 29, 2026

He wants a bailout from the state. Those of us who live outside New York City say NO! The city dwellers voted for him. Let them deal with it. Instead of a bailout, he needs to cut the waste and the outsized welfare programs. The fraud is rampant, also.

“We cannot close this deficit with savings alone. We need new revenue, and we need a structural reset in our relationship with the state,” Mamdani said. What does he mean by a structural reset?

Ugandan Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Speaker Julie Menin today called on Albany to help close New York City’s multi-billion-dollar budget gap for the 2027 fiscal year, urging New York State to finalize its budget that delivers the city’s fair share of funding.

They want to hit up state taxpayers and make us all socialists, spreading the wealth.

These their big ideas:

The mayor and speaker jointly supported reducing the New York City Passthrough Entity Tax (PTET) credit to 75%. The 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act limits taxpayers’ ability to deduct state and local taxes from federal income tax. The New York City PTET allows pass-through businesses to restore this lost deductibility by paying a New York City business tax that is 100% rebated to business owners. The state could allow New York City to reduce this rebate to 75% to generate nearly $1 billion in additional revenue, while still allowing New York City residents to save on federal taxes.

The mayor and speaker also highlighted the importance of working together to reach agreements on savings within the city budget—announcing their joint support for restructuring the pension’s unfunded liability and class-size mandate relief, which together would save New York City over $1 billion.

The mayor and speaker urged their partners in Albany to end the drain of city resources to the state, a long-standing practice that has shifted billions of dollars in City revenue to Albany. State cost shifts have sharply increased the city’s financial burden, including the elimination of AIM funding; restrictions to the adult shelter cap, adding approximately $500 million in costs; and significant reductions in foster care aid and support for low-income families. Additional cost shifts, including roughly $480 million in MTA costs, have further strained the city’s budget.

He wants to drain pensions that still have to be paid. Then, he plans to charge the rest of the state more for city transportation that we don’t use. We already pay for it. he wants a big business tax.

The man whose mother said he doesn’t identify as American wants money to waste building his multimillion-dollar grocery stores and providing free bus service, free schooling, and free everything for the chosen people.

New York City is becoming the socialist hellhole all blue states will become.

California Is Well on Its Way

Sergei gets it now? It’s too little, too late, but it’s really affecting him, and he sees the light.