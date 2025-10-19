Maddening: IL Judge Bans ICE and Border Patrol from Courts

Another activist judge in Illinois ruled that Border Patrol and ICE agents cannot make arrests inside or around courtrooms in the state. Obviously making arrests in those areas is far safer than other areas such as on the street or in homes.

“Cook County Circuit Chief Judge Timothy Evans is barring civil arrests of people when they are at county courts. Evans said in a statement, quote, “Access to justice depends on every individual’s ability to appear in court without fear or obstruction. Our courthouses remain places where all people, regardless of their background or circumstance, should be able to safely and confidently participate in the judicial process,” reports the AP.

It’s unconstitutional and won’t hold, but this is just another delaying tactic to keep the President from getting the job done.

“The fair administration of justice requires that courts remain open and accessible, and that litigants and witnesses may appear without fear of civil arrest,” the order states.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security defended the practice of making arrests at courthouses, calling it “common sense.”

“We aren’t some medieval kingdom; there are no legal sanctuaries where you can hide and avoid the consequences for breaking the law,” DHS said in a statement. “Nothing in the constitution prohibits arresting a lawbreaker where you find them.”

The concern is clients won’t show up for court.

“I have had numerous conversations with clients who are presented with a difficult decision of either missing court and receiving an arrest warrant or coming to court and risk being arrested by ICE,” Cruz Rodriguez, an assistant public defender with the office’s immigration division, said at a news conference earlier this month.

He is a champion of cashless bail, and recently lost his job as Chief Judge. A new judge comes in December 1st.