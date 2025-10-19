FBI Investigating a Hunting Stand with Line of Sight to Air Force One Landing Zone

Why would someone put a hunting stand in a tree with a direct line of sight to the Air Force One landing zone? Someone did exactly that and it’s under investigation.

The FBI is investigating a hunting stand that the Secret Service uncovered last week near Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, where President Donald Trump usually lands on Air Force One when traveling from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The hunting stand was suspicious because it was positioned in a tree with a direct line of sight to the Air Force One landing zone.

Without disclosing specific details, a spokesman for the Secret Service confirmed the discovery in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

“The U.S. Secret Service is working closely with the FBI and our law enforcement partners in Palm Beach County,” communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said. “During advance security preparations prior to the Palm Beach arrival, which included the use of technology and comprehensive physical sweeps, our teams identified items of interest near Palm Beach International Airport. There was no impact to any movements and no individuals were present or involved at the location.”

“While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures,” he added. “The FBI is leading the investigation and we would refer any additional comment to them.”