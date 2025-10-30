Maduro Says He Caught CIA Agents Trying to Arrange a Coup

Three days ago, Venezuelan President Vincent Maduro said he captured alive CIA-tied agents trying to arrange a false flag operation to overturn his government. He didn’t provide any evidence or details like names, nationalities, number caught. He isn’t known for his veracity.

The Miami-Herald reported a statement released by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, said the arrests revealed what it described as a “false-flag operation” planned from waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago, or from Trinidadian or Venezuelan territory, “to generate a full-scale military confrontation” against Venezuela.

Caracas also linked the alleged plot to military drills it claims are being carried out this week by Trinidad and Tobago “under the coordination, financing, and control” of the U.S. Southern Command, calling them “a hostile provocation and a grave threat to the peace of the Caribbean.”

The statement accused Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of having “renounced the sovereignty” of her country to act as a “military colony subordinated to U.S. hegemonic interests.

If this is true, this entire situation is deeply concerning. However, he hasn’t come forward with evidence for three days.

President Trump said he wouldn’t engage in regime change, but announced the CIA had operations in the country. That is combined with an enormous military presence in the region.

Is this really about drug boats and Maduro sending criminals to America? It could be to keep Russia and China out of our hemisphere.

Newsweek reports that “A U.S. federal agent attempted to bribe Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s chief pilot to divert the leader’s plane for capture in a covert operation spanning 16 months, according to a new report from the Associated Press.

The operation failed.