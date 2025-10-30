Alabama Man Planned to Shoot Up Synagogues

Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker, 33, of Needham was taken into custody after the FBI and local law enforcement were notified of “credible threats of violence” against multiple synagogues, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Smith said the investigation was a joint operation with multiple federal agencies and local police departments. The FBI and the First Judicial Circuit Special Response Team are also assisting in the investigation.

“He had stockpiled some ammunition, some of it was old, some of it was new,” Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith told FOX10 WALA. “He had a newly purchased assault rifle, he had extended magazines which were loaded and the way that the ammo was fixed was like he was ready to go and utilize it somewhere.”

“He had planned to shoot it out with the police, but, due to tactics, he was unable to do so,” Smith said, adding that the bruises seen in Shoemaker’s mugshot were sustained while he resisted arrest.