Magistrate Judge Blocks Trump from Governing FEMA Slush Fund

A federal magistrate judge, a political appointee, on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from withholding disaster preparation grants to states if they don’t recalculate their population figures to reflect recent deportations.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Amy Potter also found the administration unlawfully shortened the period to spend the funds from the terrorism prevention grant program from three years to one.

Potter ruled both changes were arbitrary and capricious.

“Even giving Defendants the benefit of the doubt here, the Court finds the reasoning for each change to be lacking,” she wrote.

Last month, a group of Democratic-led states sued over the new conditions in federal court in Oregon.

Their case concerned two grant programs managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The first program, called Emergency Management Performance Grants, provides funding for states to prepare for and respond to natural disasters and emergencies. The grants are used to purchase equipment, train disaster response teams, and perform community education.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration added a condition that requires each recipient state to certify their population as of Sept. 30, without including immigrants who have been deported from the country.

The second program shortens the window to extend funds.

However, Pottter said she wants Trump to explain why the population has to be calculated in the first program. In the second, she claimed one year wasn’t enough time for grant recipients. Trump’s goal is to make it easier for the Federal government to find fraud.