Homeless Derelict Kills a Woman in a Book Store for No Reason

A 65-year-old woman is dead after an attack at the Barnes and Noble store in Palm Beach Gardens on Dec. 22, police said.

Investigators have arrested Antonio Roderick Moore, 40, on a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Rita B. Loncharich. She died at a hospital after the attack inside the store at the Legacy Place shopping center along PGA Boulevard.

Loncharich was found by responding officers inside the Barnes & Noble, suffering from a stab wound, and later died from her injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

He was charging his phone in the store when the incident occurred. He allegedly admitted to officers that he had no prior interaction with the victim before fatally stabbing her.

“Antonio stated there was an internal buildup that led to his fight or flight response kicking in with Rita being the closest person inside the store,” cops wrote. “Antonio took the fixed blade knife he had inside his jacket pocket and stabbed Rita in the back.”

Jail records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office show that Moore was booked on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

Loncharich’s husband Stuart said to CBS12 that his wife called him on her cell phone Monday night to inform him that she had been attacked.

She died during surgery.

Mrs. Loncharich was chosen because was the closest person in the store, the police said.

Moore had only recently arrived in Florida from Georgia by bus.