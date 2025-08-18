Major Racism Alert! Wajahat Ali and Joy Reid

Joy Reid and Wajahat Ali agree: Whites can’t invent anything. White people are complete losers. Take it from two of the biggest racists in the country.

They are so right just think of all the famous non-white inventors we have: Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, Johannes, Gutenberg, James White, Samuel Morse, Philo Farnsworth, Eli Whitney, Louis Braille, Rudolph Diesel, George Stephenson, Robert Fulton, Douglas Engelbart, Gottlieb Daimler, Leo Fender, Frank Whittle, Charles Goody, Leo Deforest, Edward Land, Clarence Birdseye, Charles Townes, and on and on we go. OH, NO, WAIT, they’re all white. My bad.

Joy Reid: “Whites can’t invent anything” and they stole the ideas from blacks pic.twitter.com/LgrqYADfET — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 18, 2025

White people don’t run around identifying as white people. I could name great white musicians, but it’s too race-oriented. We shouldn’t see skin color when it comes to another person.

What have these two created worth anything at all?