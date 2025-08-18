Major Racism Alert! Wajahat Ali and Joy Reid

By
M Dowling
-
1
14

Joy Reid and Wajahat Ali agree: Whites can’t invent anything. White people are complete losers. Take it from two of the biggest racists in the country.

They are so right just think of all the famous non-white inventors we have: Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, Johannes, Gutenberg, James White, Samuel Morse, Philo Farnsworth, Eli Whitney, Louis Braille, Rudolph Diesel, George Stephenson, Robert Fulton, Douglas Engelbart, Gottlieb Daimler, Leo Fender, Frank Whittle, Charles Goody, Leo Deforest, Edward Land, Clarence Birdseye, Charles Townes, and on and on we go. OH, NO, WAIT, they’re all white. My bad.

White people don’t run around identifying as white people. I could name great white musicians, but it’s too race-oriented. We shouldn’t see skin color when it comes to another person.

What have these two created worth anything at all?

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Michelle Obama Has B.O.
Michelle Obama Has B.O.
10 minutes ago

Rabid Racist Joy Reid recently criticized President Trump’s appearance but has she taken a good look in the mirror lately. She wears wigs because her hair is thinning due to over-bleaching to appear Whitey-blond. She also has puffiness under the eyes, wrinkles and huge ugly lips that look like two sausages being slapped together when she rants. Reid’s appearance is… Read more »

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz