Major Racism Alert! Wajahat Ali and Joy Reid

Joy Reid and Wajahat Ali agree: Whites can’t invent anything. White people are complete losers. Take it from two of the biggest racists in the country.
They are so right just think of all the famous non-white inventors we have: Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, Johannes, Gutenberg, James White, Samuel Morse, Philo Farnsworth, Eli Whitney, Louis Braille, Rudolph Diesel, George Stephenson, Robert Fulton, Douglas Engelbart, Gottlieb Daimler, Leo Fender, Frank Whittle, Charles Goody, Leo Deforest, Edward Land, Clarence Birdseye, Charles Townes, and on and on we go. OH, NO, WAIT, they’re all white. My bad.
Joy Reid: “Whites can’t invent anything” and they stole the ideas from blacks pic.twitter.com/LgrqYADfET
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 18, 2025
White people don’t run around identifying as white people. I could name great white musicians, but it’s too race-oriented. We shouldn’t see skin color when it comes to another person.
What have these two created worth anything at all?
I am getting tired of warning them that the worst possible thing they can do is make white Americans identify as white instead of Americans. But I guess they want the short term benefits. I saw the long-term results when I was in Kosovo. All I can say is they better pray there on… https://t.co/QYpjUnSlXb
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 18, 2025
Rabid Racist Joy Reid recently criticized President Trump’s appearance but has she taken a good look in the mirror lately. She wears wigs because her hair is thinning due to over-bleaching to appear Whitey-blond. She also has puffiness under the eyes, wrinkles and huge ugly lips that look like two sausages being slapped together when she rants. Reid’s appearance is… Read more »