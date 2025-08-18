Ten Xeets You Can’t Unsee

By
M Dowling
-
1
11

1. What is wrong with him? Does he get help? What a come down for this family.

2.The Commie and the Capitalist and Brutalist Architecture

3. This imam is in Boston instructing Islamist Americans.

4. How is this working out for the UK? All that welcoming, I mean?

Looks unproductive:

Welcome the puddy tat cookers:

5. Little did we know he is a Clown:

6. It’s all about the paperclips:

Too bad Randi’s full of it. She’s hawking her book.

7. Paid White people with professionally printed signs in a mostly black city:

8. Yes:

9. Uh Oh

If you object, you are a racist, xenophobic, Islamophobe.

In Conclusion: Redistrict, baby, it’s only fair.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Michelle Obama Has B.O.
Michelle Obama Has B.O.
43 seconds ago

When JFK’s homely grandson isn’t prancing about, twerking his bony ass, he’s imitating women. This disgusting “guy” is clearly a Homo.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz