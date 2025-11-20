Mamdani Revolution: Explosion of Socialist & Bolshevik Candidates

Democrats, who allowed the socialists/communists to run in their party, now face primary challenges of Mamdani-like candidates. There aren’t many ‘moderate’ Democrats left, but the ones who are will be gone. Even Chuck Schumer is moderate by Mamdani standards.

House Democrats are facing a surge of progressive primary challenges inspired by New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani that lawmakers say shouldn’t be lightly dismissed, says Axios.

Why it matters: There’s a clear burst of anti-establishment energy in the Democratic Party right now, and the left is eager to test its limits and see how much power they can capture in New York, D.C. and elsewhere.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) said he had been predicting “at least 30 percent” of House Democrats would face primaries, but now “that number might turn out to be even higher.”

“You can just tell. It’s the year. People’s hair is on fire, they just feel like they’ve got to do something,” the former Progressive Caucus co-chair told Axios. “People are pissed, they’re sad, they’re concerned.”

Democrats thought they had a deal to not promote a primary candidate against Hakeem Jeffries, but the socialist is running.

Driving the news: That may even include an effort to unseat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), with New York City Council member Chi Ossé filing paperwork Monday to mount a long-shot primary challenge.

Ossé wasn’t the only New York progressive to make news on Monday. Chuck Park, a former New York Economic Development Corporation staffer, launched a bid against Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.).

He joins former state Assemblyman and Democratic National Committee vice chair Michael Blake, who is challenging Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.).

Other New York Members Face Challenges

Lander supported Mamdani and now faces potential extinction anyway. New York City comptroller Brad Lander and New York City Council member Alexa Avilés are both seen as possible challengers to Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), whose district Mamdani won overwhelmingly. Lander’s deal with the devil didn’t work out.

Rep. George Latimer (D-N.Y.) told Axios he “wouldn’t be surprised if I have a primary opponent” backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, will “likely” be a target as well, a progressive consultant told Axios.

It’s Not Only New York

Reps. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.), Wesley Bell (D-Mo.) and Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) are all facing insurgents backed by Justice Democrats, a left-wing group with a long track record of unseating establishment Democrats.

Several other lawmakers in their 70s and 80s are facing younger challengers going after them on both ideology and age, including Reps. Ed Case (D-Hawaii), Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) and David Scott (D-Ga.).

They are calling this the “Mamdani Revolution.” He’s allegedly an inspirational, talented leader. In truth, the man is a communist who has said he wants to seize the means of production.

AOC and Bernie Sanders have been travling around the country, primarying Democrats with Communists and Socialists.

Heartland Socialist Watch found the following in 2024, and understand most of these people are already communists: