RIP Canada: 42.3% of Babies Born to Foreign-Born Mothers

This is hard to believe, but it appears to be correct. Last year, 42.3% of babies born in Canada were born to a foreign-born mother. As in Europe, the UK, and the US, globalists are successfully replacing us. What kind of people do this? No one voted for this.

They silence us by pretending to say it is Hitlerian. Saying it is a replacement is not Hitlerian. It’s truth, obviously so.

Of course, the number of foreign born has be over 25% by now, and likely higher in the prime 18-40 years age group when most women give birth.

This is backed up by statistics Canada.

Great Replacement Confirmed by Statistics Canada

It’s Not Only Canada

Statistics in the UK are similar:

In 2024, approximately 40.4% of babies born in the UK had at least one foreign-born parent, reflecting a significant increase from 35.1% in 2021.

This statistic indicates a growing trend of births to foreign-born mothers, with 33% of all births in England being to foreign-born mothers.

The highest concentration of foreign-born parents is found in London, where 84.4% of births involve foreign-born parents.

In France, one out of three births is to foreign-born parents.

In Germany, births to foreign mothers now account for over half of all newborns, with 192,319 babies born to mothers with foreign citizenship recorded in 2023. This trend indicates a significant shift in the demographic landscape, as the birth rate among German citizens has fallen, leading to a growing number of births among foreign women.

In Italy, approximately 22% of newborns are children of foreign or mixed families. This statistic indicates a significant presence of foreign-born parents in the country’s population.