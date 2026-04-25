Mamdani Stops Added Protections from Radical Hamas-Supporters

Mamdani’s First Veto

Mamdani, who is so far doing everything wrong, used his first veto in office to kill a measure aimed at protecting students and faculty at places of education from anti-Semitism by dangerous radicals. They are very dangerous and frightening. He’s giving them the okay, and they know it.

He is doing exactly what he said he’d do.

According to Fox News, the City Council passed bills to guarantee student security at educational institutions, particularly Jewish students, by a 30-19 vote in March.

Mamdani vetoed the bill because, in part, it might infringe upon “Palestinian rights.” These so-called Palestinians are Hamas supporters and communists.

“The bill, Int. 175-B requires New York law enforcement to develop a plan to contain the risk of physical obstruction, physical injury, intimidation, and interference at educational facilities while still allowing for freedom of assembly and First Amendment events. The plan would then apply to ‘any building, structure, or place where educational programming takes place,’” Fox reported Friday.

Mamdani gave a transparently dishonest excuse in a statement.

“The problem is how widely this bill defines an educational institution and the constitutional concerns it raises regarding New Yorkers’ fundamental right to protest,” Mamdani said.

“As the bill is written, everywhere from universities to museums to teaching hospitals could face restrictions.

“This could impact workers protesting ICE, or college students demanding their school divest from fossil fuels or demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights,” he continued.

“Int. 175-B is not a narrow public safety measure; it is a piece of legislation that has alarmed much of the labor movement, reproductive rights groups, and immigration advocates, among others, across this City. Nearly a dozen unions have raised the alarm about its impact on their ability to organize.”

All the bill calls for is to require the police commissioner to protect the students and faculty from intimidation and violence.

Even the NY Times Warns Mamdani’s Tax Could Backfire

Go. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani smugly decided to tax pieds-a-terre. The New York Times called it an elegant move, taxing the rich who don’t live in the city or vote for it, but added that it might backfire. It’s odd hearing that truth from the far-left New York Times. They probably mean to warn him, but he is beyond help.

For proof, they say, just look at London.

A slew of punishing new taxes has transformed London’s luxury housing market over the last decade. The taxes have pushed down housing values and driven international buyers, who have historically accounted for nearly half of homeowners in prime London neighborhoods, to consider other markets.

The once-sizzling housing market in central London is now chilled. Property prices in London have fallen by more than 20 percent since 2015. As taxes mounted, interest rates increased, and prices dipped, smaller landlords threw in the towel, taking tens of thousands of apartments off the market and constricting supply. As a result, average monthly rents are now at record highs.

A similar blowback could be the consequence of Ms. Hochul’s proposal that Mr. Mamdani has gleefully promoted, the economists and real estate agents warn.

After Mamdani doxed Citadel CEO Kevin Griffin and brought a camera crew to his home, bragging about taxing him, Mr. Griffin began questioning the wisdom of building his $6 billion project in New York City. That is a reasonable concern given that Mamdani is a communist.

This guy can’t collapse fast enough.