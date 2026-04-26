Here They Come: Caravans Heading for the Border

Homeland Security Chief Markwayne Mullin will have much to deal with this summer. The aliens are already on the move, planning to create chaos at the border. The goal is to hurt Republicans in the midterms.

This isn’t organic, and the usual suspects are the leftist organizations in the United States, Democrats, the United Nations, and other foreign enemies

The illegal aliens are letting us know that they plan to meet up with more illegal aliens and hopefully grow the caravan to about 5,000 people. The countries represented in this caravan: “Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador, along with other African countries.” This was Tapachula earlier tonight. One future illegal is traveling with “Caravan De David.”

They are coming from hellholes.

The caravan includes many Haitians.

🚨BREAKING: Videos now coming in from late last night earlier this morning, another batch of illegal aliens have now departed from Tapachula. Folks someone is orchestrating all of this. This is not organic. Just in time for the midterms. They’re bringing the chaos to the borders… pic.twitter.com/4NojWrMtPC — Anthony Aguero Live 🇺🇸 (@AnthonyAguero) April 25, 2026

The Activist Judges

A federal appeals court on Friday blocked President Trump’s directive suspending access to asylum and other legal protections for migrants unlawfully crossing the southern border.

A divided panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that federal immigration law does not allow the president to deport migrants under new summary removal proceedings implemented by the Trump administration or to suspend their right to apply for asylum.

Judge J. Michelle Childs authored the decision for the two-judge majority. She was joined by Judge Cornelia Pillard. Judge Justin Walker concurred in part but dissented from the court’s conclusion on the legality of Mr. Trump’s directive to effectively close the asylum system at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We conclude that the [Immigration and Nationality Act’s] text, structure, and history make clear that in supplying power to suspend entry by Presidential proclamation, Congress did not intend to grant the executive the expansive removal authority it asserts,” Childs, a Biden appointee, wrote for the majority.

We don’t have judges. These are anti-American activists.

The caravans are again filled with fighting-age men.

🚨 Update: caravan currently now advancing toward Acacoyagua, Mexico. Slowly trickling upwards. Shortly after they get through this area comes the busses, car rides car hikes and trains. @BorderWarsUSA pic.twitter.com/DV6SVFCscG — Anthony Aguero Live 🇺🇸 (@AnthonyAguero) April 24, 2026

🚨 Texas DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Human Smuggling Arrest 4/19/26 – In Starr Co., a @TxDPS Trooper stopped a Chevy pickup for a traffic violation. During the stop, it was discovered the driver was smuggling five illegal immigrants. The driver was arrested and charged federally… pic.twitter.com/dzjl8VGXPo — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) April 24, 2026

Looks like the first migrant caravan of the second Trump term is heading towards the Mexican border. Circa 5,000 people. Not a single one will get through. https://t.co/EzKayl6711 — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) April 24, 2026