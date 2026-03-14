Man Who Sold Terrorist a Gun Had Multiple Arrests for the Same Crime

Mohamed Jollah, who killed a teacher at Old Dominion University and injured two students, was banned from owning a gun. The former National Guardsman was a felon who provided material assistance to ISIS. He was banned from owning guns.

He obtained a gun from a man caught three times selling guns illegally. Jollah was released three times by Democrats. He was released after writing a letter of apology.

“The Biden Department of Justice declined to prosecute this man and let him off easy with a warning,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Left-wing soft-on-crime policies cost lives—but this Department of Justice doesn’t tolerate crime; we punish it.”

Kenya Chapman, 32, of Smithfield, appeared in federal court Friday after being charged with dealing firearms without a license and three counts of making false statements during firearm purchases, according to the Department of Justice.

Kenya Chapman sold a .22 caliber Glock 44 pistol to Jalloh for $100 just this week. He admitted he first stole it from a vehicle a year ago. Criminals are selling guns to criminals but Virginia Democrats would rather target law abiding gun owners. Crazy, right? pic.twitter.com/L8Ihl3tztJ — DefiantOutlaw (@DefiantOutlawX) March 13, 2026

Chapman told agents he had no idea Jalloh would commit the attack, the affidavit says. He is charged with making a false statement during a firearm purchase and engaging in the business of firearms dealing without a license.

Now, he faces a possible 35 years in the federal pen.

But authorities ultimately found Chapman through phone records showing multiple calls between him and Jalloh in the week prior to the shooting, according to the affidavit. agents in an interview that he stole the gun from a car in Newport News, Virginia, about a year before the shooting, and recently sold it to Jalloh. Chapman said he met Jalloh at work and that Jalloh told him he needed the gun for protection as a delivery driver, according to court papers.

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The gun’s serial number was partially obliterated, complicating authorities’ efforts to trace the gun. But authorities ultimately found Chapman through phone records showing multiple calls between him and Jalloh in the week prior to the shooting, according to the affidavit.