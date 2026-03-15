Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Iranian Refugee Tells a Horrific Story of What He Left Behind

Iranian Refugee Tells a Horrific Story of What He Left Behind

By
M Dowling
-
1
43

This young Iranian man barely made it into Turkey, and in an emotional video, he said, “They are killing everyone.” The Iranian terrorists were executing their own people. He believes only foreign help matters. This man said they are killing people’s kids.

If this is true and they are still killing everyone, the people would be too terrorized to revolt. If this is true, the blood spilled is far worse than the world knows.

There are reports of people fleeing to Armenia rather than trying to stay and fight.

Previous articleMan Who Sold Terrorist a Gun Had Multiple Arrests for the Same Crime
Next articleWhere Are the Centrist Democrats?
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
5 minutes ago

A crazy terrorist government, full of rage? And you say they are murdering their own people? Hard to believe as the Democrats are supporting them and trust them not to go nuclear. They must be good guys.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x