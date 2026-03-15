Iranian Refugee Tells a Horrific Story of What He Left Behind

This young Iranian man barely made it into Turkey, and in an emotional video, he said, “They are killing everyone.” The Iranian terrorists were executing their own people. He believes only foreign help matters. This man said they are killing people’s kids.
If this is true and they are still killing everyone, the people would be too terrorized to revolt. If this is true, the blood spilled is far worse than the world knows.
There are reports of people fleeing to Armenia rather than trying to stay and fight.
🚨 WATCH: In an emotional video, a young Iranian who barely made it across the border into Turkey has delivered a gut-wrenching eyewitness account that’s sending shockwaves worldwide.
He says the outside world has no real grasp of the horror unfolding inside Iran right now.… pic.twitter.com/edikE2kohD
— FAN TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) March 14, 2026
Can you imagine going through your whole life faceless, with no identity and completely dehumanized?
This is what oppression looks like. pic.twitter.com/NJqCogs3eK
— Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) March 14, 2026
A crazy terrorist government, full of rage? And you say they are murdering their own people? Hard to believe as the Democrats are supporting them and trust them not to go nuclear. They must be good guys.