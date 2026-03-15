Iranian Refugee Tells a Horrific Story of What He Left Behind

This young Iranian man barely made it into Turkey, and in an emotional video, he said, “They are killing everyone.” The Iranian terrorists were executing their own people. He believes only foreign help matters. This man said they are killing people’s kids.

If this is true and they are still killing everyone, the people would be too terrorized to revolt. If this is true, the blood spilled is far worse than the world knows.

There are reports of people fleeing to Armenia rather than trying to stay and fight.

🚨 WATCH: In an emotional video, a young Iranian who barely made it across the border into Turkey has delivered a gut-wrenching eyewitness account that’s sending shockwaves worldwide. He says the outside world has no real grasp of the horror unfolding inside Iran right now.… pic.twitter.com/edikE2kohD — FAN TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) March 14, 2026