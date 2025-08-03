Marjorie Taylor Greene: House Reps “Hate Him,” & “Play Along”

Lately, Tucker Carlson sounds like he has lost his mind, but during this interview with Marjorie Taylor Greene, she says something interesting and not at all unbelievable.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said she works with people who “hate” Donald Trump, and don’t particularly want to push his America First agenda. They are “playing along

until he is gone. It’s only a few years and they want to avoid getting primaried.

Greene said the House members see Trump as a “speed bump” and they are just

playing the game.”

She told Tucker you wouldn’t believe the bills they put together, the lobbyists, the tech donors, the military industrial complex around him. They all tried to put what they wanted into the Big, Beautiful bill. It’s going to be “business as usual,” she said.

If this is true, we elected a lot of criminals to run the country.

Go to 20:00: