FDA Commissioner Marty Makary appeared on NewsNation on Wednesday. Connell McShane asked him about the longevity of the Trump administration’s changes to federal health agencies such as the FDA. As he answered, Makary blasted the previous NIH leadership while floating the theory.

“We are planning to change our health agencies for a generation or longer,” Makary responded.

“Look at the NIH, when Jay Bhattacharya came in there it was a mess,” he continued. “Fourteen percent of the grants were descriptive studies on health equity and the NIH had just funded a lab that brewed up a virus that killed 20 million people worldwide.”

The Hill called it a conspiracy theory and then minimized the lab leak theory. In doing so, they created their own conspiracy theory. The evidence for the Wuhan lab leak is overwhelming. We funded Wuhan and collaborated with the gain of function on the bats carrying coronavirus.