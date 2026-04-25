Mark Cuban Won’t Support Kamala Again & Praised Trump

Mark Cuban praised President Trump and won’t support Kamala Harris in 2028. Harris told Al Sharpton she is thinking about running. Sentinel would like her to run because we think she is a big loser.

Getting back to Cuban.

When asked at POLITICO’s Health Care Summit on Tuesday whether he wants to see the former vice president run for the nation’s top job again, Cuban quickly responded, “No.”

“Don’t remember, don’t care,” he said when asked to recall her health care message during her short-lived 2024 presidential campaign. “Those days are gone.”

Cuban, a Harris surrogate during the last campaign cycle, said he’s not trying to promote a specific candidate now.

“I’m trying to change how fucked up this health care industry is right now, and that’s all I care about,” he said.

He should thank Barack Obama for making it much, much worse.

Cuban said he’d be open to supporting a Republican who shared his reform goals and praised President Donald Trump and his health department’s efforts to lower drug prices and speed drug trials.

“They’re trying to make it easier for folks like us,” he said.

Who knew that the billionaire had healthcare worries like the rest of us?

We don’t really care what he thinks. He’s a pompous individual famous for being on Shark Tank and for having lots of money.