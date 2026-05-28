Maryland Gov. Signs an Unconstitutional Gun Law for Glocks Alone

In addition to taking your money and possessions, far-left Democrats still plan to take your guns. The latest example comes from Maryland Governor Wes Moore. He signed Senate Bill 334 into law on May 26, 2026, banning the manufacture, sale, purchase, receipt, or transfer of so-called “machine gun-convertible pistols.”

There is no such thing as a machine-gun convertible pistol.

That includes Glock pistols and similar striker-fired models. The law defines these as semiautomatic firearms with a cruciform trigger bar that can be modified to fire automatically using a “pistol converter” or “Glock switch.” The Glock switch is already illegal, which is why there is no such thing as a machine gun convertible pistol.

The penalty for violations is up to 3 years in prison or a $5,000 fine. It takes effect January 1, 2027.

Wes Moore would be more effective by taking the criminals and gangs off the streets instead of making criminals out of legal gun owners.

The Glock is the most widely used handgun in the United States.

The NRA, Firearms Policy Coalition, and Second Amendment Foundation filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, naming Moore, Attorney General Anthony Brown, and State Police Superintendent Michael Jackson as defendants.

The plaintiffs argue the ban is an outlawing of a popular, constitutionally protected category of firearms, citing the Supreme Court’s District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) decision, which protects the right to possess and acquire firearms in common use for lawful purposes.