Socialists Explain Why They Get to Steal Money

On Monday, the NYT published an op-ed coauthored by the architects of California’s latest unhinged ballot proposition. They came up with a ruthless wealth tax. It allows the state government to seize 5% of every billionaire’s business and personal wealth. “It is the first of its kind,” the architects brag.

The article insists that billionaires have too much money. They allege that they haven’t given the government enough, so it is legitimately theirs for the taking.



They are going to seize 5% of everything of value that the rich own at today’s market prices. It’s too late for the rich to leave. The architects have that covered. The clever thieves are backdating it to January.

It will open the floodgates to mass wealth seizure, impacting the rest of us.

The draconian wealth tax is intended to punish rich people for being too rich and reduce their power following Elon Musk’s support of Donald Trump. That’s what they said.

They Want to Punish Elon Musk

“Overwhelming wealth becomes power—power to influence the direction of corporate behemoths, power to sway society through donations and media ownership, and power to steer politics through unlimited campaign contributions to super PACs. Elon Musk’s recent adventures in the executive branch, after spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help elect Donald Trump, demonstrate how quickly concentrated wealth can transmute into political control.”

The NY Times Is Pushing This Tax

The New York Times has written article after article promoting wealth taxes. They want to make up for the cuts in Medicaid and other areas, which were cuts to people without dependents who can work but don’t, or illegal aliens. How that makes things better, we cannot say.

Socialism is the ideology of greed and thievery, as you can clearly see. They never make things better.

Tax the rich and redistribute the money to friends, donors, and their deadbeat voters. When the rich leave or hide their money, the socialists go to the next level of wealth and the next until no one has money they won’t steal. There you have it. That’s the entire ideology.

If we are to be honest, wealth taxes are considered to be communist. It’s a step beyond socialism.