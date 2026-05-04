Mass Shooting at Lake Arcadia Park and Campground

Multiple victims were transported to nearby hospitals, and a lockdown was imposed at one of them. At least 13 people are in the hospital in various conditions. The incident unfolded late Sunday night at the Lake Arcadia campground area in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Dare I suggest it could be gang violence, a hit? Not gun violence, gang violence. Sex, drugs, and twerking. The left likes to call all gang violence, gun violence, and ignore the real problem. We don’t know yet if that is the problem, but it is highly suspicious.

🇺🇸 These are the scenes right before the Edmond, Oklahoma mass shooting started… pic.twitter.com/zNnQC6iPuI https://t.co/dVKlBhPJyr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 4, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: At this time numerous emergency crews are responding to a mass shooting at a campground with dozens of people injured 📌#Edmond | #Oklahoma At this time, numerous emergency crews are rushing to the scene of a reported mass shooting at a campground in Edmond,… pic.twitter.com/M32hfI7VP0 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 4, 2026

Then, there are four in a car after the shooting according to Rapid Report. Are they alive? Warning: Graphic!