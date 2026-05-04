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Mass Shooting at Lake Arcadia Park and Campground

By
M Dowling
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Multiple victims were transported to nearby hospitals, and a lockdown was imposed at one of them. At least 13 people are in the hospital in various conditions. The incident unfolded late Sunday night at the Lake Arcadia campground area in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Dare I suggest it could be gang violence, a hit? Not gun violence, gang violence. Sex, drugs, and twerking. The left likes to call all gang violence, gun violence, and ignore the real problem. We don’t know yet if that is the problem, but it is highly suspicious.

Then, there are four in a car after the shooting according to Rapid Report. Are they alive? Warning: Graphic!

 

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