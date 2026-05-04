Jim Hoft Awaits Heart Surgery & His Brother Had a Stroke

Jim Hoft, the founder and publisher of the Gateway Pundit, is currently in the hospital awaiting a much-needed surgery on his heart.

His beloved twin brother, Joe Hoft, is an international auditor, conservative talk show host, and founder of his own conservative news site, JoeHoft.com, and continues to be a contributor at the Gateway Pundit.

They are true Americans, fighting for freedom and to keep our American values. They never failed despite attacks from some of the worst people in America.

Don’t do the following: always call an ambulance so you get immediate care:

“While driving himself to the hospital, Joe’s right leg became unusable. Joe explained that his wife, who wasn’t home at the time of his incident, met him on the way to the hospital and drove the rest of the way. When he arrived at the emergency room of the hospital, the same facility where Joe had recently taken Jim for treatment of his ongoing heart condition, he was told that he had suffered a stroke.

Oh boy, mistakes that happen.

He was immediately admitted and stabilized. Unfortunately, because the twins share the same birth date and live in the same condominium (where Jim spends most of his time), the hospital initially began treating Joe using Jim’s medical information.”

Joe has some residual paralysis but is recovering and in good spirits.

We hope they both have a fast recovery.