Massachusetts Bill to Track & Fine Residents Who Drive Too Much

Massachusetts lawmakers have a shiny new bill to get people out of their cars.

Senate Bill S.2246, under the banner of reducing emissions and vehicle miles traveled (VMT), added tyrannical rules to its state’s climate plan. As part of the plan, the department of transportation will track residents’ mileage and impose fines for excessive driving. It has its critics, such as the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, over the impact it will have on residents’ daily lives.’

However, the residents will let any tyrannical bill pass under the guise of climate change.

It would force the majority of residents to slash the miles they drive, claiming they have to do it to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It orders the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to set binding goals for reducing statewide vehicle miles traveled (VMT). The bill will create a new government council tasked with pushing people onto public transit, one way or another.

No mileage limit is listed yet, but it’s coming. The globalists ruling Massachusetts want you out of your car and on to dangerous and dirty public transportation, and, eventually, into 15-minute cities.

The Massachusetts politicians love it, and it has been sent from the State House to the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

The Goal: Getting People Out of Their Cars

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