Ireland’s Government Sends in the Military to a Farmers’ Protest

The globalist Irish government sent in the military to a farmers’ protest/blockade. If you have been to Ireland, you know it’s mostly farms, everywhere you look. Since they are running out of fuel and can’t afford what is available, the farmers staged a protest. The government sent in the military, dragging the farmers off to jail. That backfired. The crowds exploded in size. A huge part of the country is running out of fuel.

Trucks and tractors continued to block access to vital fuel depots and a major port, and vehicles clogging traffic led to closures of part of the main highway around Dublin, the capital, as well as sections of other major roadways. Irish police Commissioner Justin Kelly said it wasn’t a peaceful protest since they were blockading vital resources.

The Gardai violently dragged them off.

The War As a Problem

The globalists blame the war, and that is the immediate cause, but the core problem is their environmental regulations and the price of fuel. The government finally reopened the refinery.

Ireland has called in the army to deal with farmers and truckers who have blocked major roads in protest at sky-high fuel prices.

Helen McEntee, the defense minister, said the use of soldiers to support the police was “not the norm,” but claimed that escalating disruption had now “crossed into criminal behavior.”

The army will deploy four heavy-lift recovery trucks to help the police remove vehicles involved in blockades, which have been in place for three days.

And Herein Lies the Core Problem

The government last month cut fuel duty by 20 cents on a litre of diesel and by 15 cents for petrol until the end of May, but protesters are demanding more. Excise and carbon taxes comprise more than half the price of Irish fuel.

“We want the carbon tax to be gone, and we need the fuel to be capped at a realistic price,” Mr Boyd said.

EPIC BACKFIRE IN IRELAND The Irish Government sent in the MILITARY to CRUSH fuel protesters…but the Crowds EXPLODED in size. Now, huge parts of the country are RUNNING OUT OF FUEL. Their Globalist Regime has COMPLETELY LOST CONTROL pic.twitter.com/nQ0EUV1a2d — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) April 10, 2026

Horrific scenes from Ireland as gardaí swarm a tractor, attack the farmer, dragging him onto the road and arrest him. The world is watching Ireland!!! pic.twitter.com/OoTjPChAba — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) April 12, 2026