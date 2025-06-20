Massive Cyber Breach of 16B Passwords: Blueprint for Mass Exploitation

With all the news that’s ongoing, people might have missed a huge story. Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered what they are calling the ‘mother of all breaches’ – 30 databases with a collection of 16 billion individual records, for government accounts, Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegraph plus other websites. https://www.rhizomemediagroup.com/

This morning Aflac notified the public of an enormous breach.

The Independent Reports

Sixteen billion passwords to Apple, Facebook, Google, and other social media accounts, as well as government services, were leaked in what researchers are calling the largest data breach ever, according to reports.

The leak exposed 16 billion login credentials and passwords, prompting both Google to tell billions of users to change their passwords and the FBI to warn Americans against opening suspicious links in SMS messages, according to a report published Thursday in Forbes.

Researchers at Cybernews, who have been investigating the leak, found “30 exposed datasets containing from tens of millions to over 3.5 billion records each.”

All but one of these datasets have not been previously reported as being exposed, so the data impacted is all considered new.

“This is not just a leak – it’s a blueprint for mass exploitation,” the researchers said. And they are right. These credentials are ground zero for phishing attacks and account takeover. “These aren’t just old breaches being recycled,” they warned, “this is fresh, weaponizable intelligence at scale.”

Rob Jardin, Chief Digital Officer at NymVPN, comments:

“A leak of 16 billion passwords isn’t just a breach – it’s a global reset button. Anyone who hasn’t changed their passwords today should assume their accounts are compromised. The problem is, most users won’t even know they were affected until it’s too late.

“This breach is the result of a dangerous culture of centralisation in cybersecurity. Big Tech platforms hoard sensitive data in massive, centralised silos – making them irresistible, single-point targets. In a decentralised internet model, a breach on this scale would be structurally impossible.

“This is the moment to rethink your digital hygiene: use password managers, enable 2FA everywhere, and most importantly choose tools like decentralised VPNs that strip metadata and protect your identity, even when the platforms you use fail to.”

I know nothing about VPNs but I can wholeheartedly recommend regularly changing passwords and using a password manager. The Sentinel website provider quickly blocks VPNs that look even the slightest bit suspicious, and has blocked legitimate people. Other than that I can’t say.

