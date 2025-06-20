Sen. Hawley Comes Out Against US War with Iran

M Dowling
Senator Josh Hawley supports Israel’s war against Iran’s nuclear weapons facilities. However he told CNN’s Manu Raju that he believes the US should not enter the war against Iran, even if it’s just to destroy Fordow. Entering the war is a whole different matter.

Israel said they believe they can destroy Fordow using troops.

“Josh Hawley, who spoke to Trump last night, told me he ‘would not’ be comfortable if the US took offensive action against Iran,” CNN’s Manu Raju posted on X on Wednesday.

“I don’t want us fighting a war. I don’t want another Mideast war…. I’m a little concerned about our sudden military buildup in the region,” Hawley told Raju. “I think Trump’s message to them is if you don’t [give up nukes], you’re on your own with Israel. I think all that’s fine. It’s a very different thing though for us to then say, but we are going to offensively … go strike Iran or insert ourselves into the conflict.”

“Trump’s offering [Iran] an off-ramp. Take the off-ramp,” he continued. “If not, you’re going to be on your own with Israel, but I don’t think there’s a need for the United States to affirmatively insert ourselves.”

In the clip below, you can hear pro-war Thom Tillis say it’s time for regime change and we must do it. That will light up the entire Middle East. Don’t underestimate how much many of the people there hate us.

Meanwhile, the UK, Germany and France are trying to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

Not all Iranians want to overturn their government.

Turkey’s President Erdogan warns of massive migration as a result of an Iranian war with the US. Also, Iran could break out in Civil War.

Data Republican points out this fact.


Heat Wave
Heat Wave
1 minute ago

Josh Hawley Feb 2022: “Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine and invasion of its territory must be met with strong American resolve. President Biden must act now to hit Vladimir Putin where it hurts, beginning with Russia’s energy sector. The Biden Administration should sanction Russian energy production to a halt, and help arm the Ukrainians to defend themselves. At the same… Read more »

Adonymost
Adonymost
44 minutes ago

Hey DA, there will not be a “war” with Iran. Good grief, they can’t defend themselves at all against Israel. What kind of war will they be capable of against the US? If someone doesn’t stop the Iranian islamic regime, there will be destruction and devastation. And besides, “death to America” sounds like a declaration of war to me. Are… Read more »

