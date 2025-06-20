Sen. Hawley Comes Out Against US War with Iran

Senator Josh Hawley supports Israel’s war against Iran’s nuclear weapons facilities. However he told CNN’s Manu Raju that he believes the US should not enter the war against Iran, even if it’s just to destroy Fordow. Entering the war is a whole different matter.

Israel said they believe they can destroy Fordow using troops.

“Josh Hawley, who spoke to Trump last night, told me he ‘would not’ be comfortable if the US took offensive action against Iran,” CNN’s Manu Raju posted on X on Wednesday.

“I don’t want us fighting a war. I don’t want another Mideast war…. I’m a little concerned about our sudden military buildup in the region,” Hawley told Raju. “I think Trump’s message to them is if you don’t [give up nukes], you’re on your own with Israel. I think all that’s fine. It’s a very different thing though for us to then say, but we are going to offensively … go strike Iran or insert ourselves into the conflict.”

“Trump’s offering [Iran] an off-ramp. Take the off-ramp,” he continued. “If not, you’re going to be on your own with Israel, but I don’t think there’s a need for the United States to affirmatively insert ourselves.”

In the clip below, you can hear pro-war Thom Tillis say it’s time for regime change and we must do it. That will light up the entire Middle East. Don’t underestimate how much many of the people there hate us.

Meanwhile, the UK, Germany and France are trying to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

Not all Iranians want to overturn their government.

BREAKING – Thousands protest in Tehran against Israel: state TVhttps://t.co/hlcLU3ur15 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 20, 2025

Turkey’s President Erdogan warns of massive migration as a result of an Iranian war with the US. Also, Iran could break out in Civil War.

BREAKING – Iran-Israel war could have ‘harmful’ migration impact on Europe, Erdogan warnshttps://t.co/cotPmcVeMM — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 20, 2025

Data Republican points out this fact.

If you're questioning why China wants to keep the U.S. out of Iran, the answer isn't some idealistic pursuit of global peace or that China is anti-globalist. China buys 91% of Iran's oil exports. Iran, in turn, supplies 13% of China’s total crude imports. Disruption means China… pic.twitter.com/JiSJyqpTwY — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 19, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email