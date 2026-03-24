Massive Explosion at Valero Refinery

There was a massive explosion followed by a pillar of smoke rising from the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. 12News viewers called in to say that they heard a boom that rattled car windows. One resident at the scene told a 12News crew that the area smells of rotted eggs.
Antonio Mitchell with the Port Arthur Fire Department said,”We don’t have units at the scene currently; they’re rolling there now,” Mitchell said. “The type of incident is unknown at this time.”
Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said the incident might have involved a heater unit. Officials were monitoring air quality in the area.
The same refinery had a similar fire in 2007.
🚨 BREAKING: Massive explosion at Valero’s Port Arthur refinery.
One of the largest in the U.S. (335,000+ barrels/day).
Black smoke. Active fire. Cause unknown.
All happening as global oil supply is already under pressure from the Iran war — with major disruptions hitting… pic.twitter.com/NU7VmLci6t
— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 24, 2026