Massive Explosion at Valero Refinery

There was a massive explosion followed by a pillar of smoke rising from the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. 12News viewers called in to say that they heard a boom that rattled car windows. One resident at the scene told a 12News crew that the area smells of rotted eggs.

Antonio Mitchell with the Port Arthur Fire Department said,”We don’t have units at the scene currently; they’re rolling there now,” Mitchell said. “The type of incident is unknown at this time.”

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said the incident might have involved a heater unit. Officials were monitoring air quality in the area.

The same refinery had a similar fire in 2007.