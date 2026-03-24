While All This Is Going On, the Financial Drain Continues

At some point, the US has to look at its finances. For now, he is taking care of a four-decade-long problem of a terrorist regime.

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The U.S. government is drained of funds. The number from consolidated financial statements of the Treasury: $6.06 trillion in total assets against $47.78 trillion in total liabilities as of September 30, 2025.

The $47.78 trillion in reported liabilities does not include the unfunded obligations of social insurance programs like Social Security and Medicare — those are disclosed separately in the off-balance-sheet Statement of Social Insurance (SOSI).

The government’s consolidated balance sheet position, excluding the SOSI, deteriorated by nearly $2.07 trillion between FY 2024 and FY 2025, reaching a staggering negative $41.72 trillion. Total liabilities are now nearly eight times the value of reported assets. The largest drivers were a $2 trillion increase in federal debt and interest payable (now $30.33 trillion) and a $438.8 billion increase in federal employee and veteran benefits payable (now $15.47 trillion).

Oil Shortages Begin

Asia became rich on energy, and without it, it all goes away.