Un-American employers, perhaps that includes Kings Mountain Factory in the Buckeye state, are hiring people who come illegally, steal identities, and are employed illegally. In order to get millions of people out of here, they have to go to where the majority of them are. This will hopefully encourage faithless employers to look for American employees and pay that an appropriate wage. It might also discourage the invasion.

Thirty people were detained at the factory. The factory is a government contractor.

This is reportedly a SWAT-style raid. The factory is in full lockdown, and phones were seized.

The workers were lined up and interrogated on citizenship status. We now have reports of fake names, fraudulent documents, and unauthorized employment. This is not okay just because employers want cheap labor, and people from other countries want to come here by any means necessary.

This is a massive operation.

FBI, ATF, DEA, CBP, US Marshals, Gaston County Police, and Gaston County deputies were on the scene.

One young woman didn’t know where her mother was.

“It’s really sad because I just don’t know what’s going on with my mother. I don’t know if she’s going to come back home today, never, ever. I really don’t know. My mom’s the only guardian I have really, because my dad’s unfortunately not in the country either,” Cruz-Hernandez said.

The family needs to be united in their home country.

ICE confirms this is just the beginning.

BREAKING: ICE RAID SHUTS DOWN KINGS MOUNTAIN FACTORY OVER MASSIVE IDENTITY THEFT RING! ‍♂️ Federal agents swarmed Buckeye Fire Equipment in Kings Mountain, NC yesterday in a stunning multi-agency raid targeting aggravated identity theft and potential illegal employment.… pic.twitter.com/xv6rqhs62U — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) June 27, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email