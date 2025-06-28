War Powers Resolution Dies in the Senate

Senate Republicans and Democrat John Fetterman shot down Tim Kaine’s effort to implement a war powers resolution after President Trump’s successful bombing of the Iranian nuclear sites.

Sen. Tim Kaine’s war powers resolution, which would have required Congress to debate and vote on whether the president could declare war, or strike Iran, was struck down in the Senate on a largely party-line vote, save for Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., a staunch advocate of Israel who supported Trump’s strike on the Islamic Republic, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has been vocal in his thoughts about congressional war powers in recent days.

Mitch McConnell brought up all the bombings by Democrat presidents.

“I have not heard the frequent flyers on War Powers resolutions reckon seriously with these questions,” he said. “Until they do, efforts like this will remain divorced from both strategic and constitutional reality.”

The resolution failed 47-53.

Incidentally, President Trump DID NOT GO TO WAR. He bombed three sites and removed a threat to Israel and Iran’s regional neighbors. China, Russia, the proxies did not come to Iran’s rescue. Only Democrats did. They didn’t mind war in the past and it was only Donald Trump who spoke of peace, and it’s peace he wants now.

Tim Kaine is the radical who has a radical past of sympathizing with Soviets and embracing liberation theology (communist theology). He embraced the Nicaraguan Sandinistas. Suddenly, he doesn’t want to go to war.

