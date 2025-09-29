Matt Walsh: We Must Not Let Muslims Take Over the USA

Matt Walsh courageously states his opinion that so many are afraid to express. Americans don’t want to be called racists, but Mr. Walsh contends it doesn’t mean we have to cede our country to them.

“We are allowed to take control of our own country,” Walsh says. “We’re allowed to say, no, you’re not going to Islamize our cities. No, you’re not going to do that. This is America”

“Dearborn has essentially become an Arab state. It’s a Middle Eastern Islamic capital right in the middle of the American heartland, and for some reason, we’ve allowed that to happen. We don’t have to allow it; we don’t have to allow that actually; we are allowed to not allow that, but we did.”

“The people of the city find themselves woken up at 5 a.m. by the Muslim call to prayer. — Hearing that sound over a loud speaker coming from a mosque is not normal. It’s not traditional; it’s not American; it’s just not.”

I should mention Paterson, NJ is also an Arab city and New York City and Minneapolis and others are about to become Arab cities.

Bizarre visuals from Dearborn, Michigan! The displays of power are quite intimidating There's a distinct feeling of a military training camp vibe to this gathering.

