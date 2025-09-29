Chuck Schumer Fights on the Side of Antifa

New York Senator Chuck Schumer and his allies will take steps to stop President Trump from protecting federal facilities and ICE agents, who are simply doing their jobs under the law. ICE and federal facilities are under constant threat, and that is what he wants to continue

“First, we will fight it in the courts,” Schumer told Kristen Welker in the clip below, “along with, you know, people who will file suits.

The people who file suits include their allies, the un-American ACLU, communists, and radical open borders supporters.

“But second,” he continued, “I would hope, Kristen, that some of our Republican colleagues seeing – I know they’re loyal to Trump and does whatever he wants, but this is so far stepping over the line – that I hope some of them would join us in legislation to prevent it from happening. We have such a proposal. I’m part of it. Okay, we’ll watch it very close. People of Los Angeles got upset and the lower court threw it out.”

They’re Ignoring the Law

The deployment of National Guard troops to protect federal assets and personnel during civil unrest is fully authorized under Title 10 USC §12406, which permits federalization when state authorities fail to secure federal functions. The Posse Comitatus Act doesn’t apply. The 2025 NDAA also allows it.

Schumer’s putting on a show to keep his job as senator. He is very unpopular and the hardcore left made it clear that he must shut down the government and protect Antifa and people here illegally, even criminals.

Oregon has started the expensive assault on our laws. They sued the Trump administration to stop the deployment of National Guard troops to Portland. President Trump called 200 Guard into service to protect ICE facilities in the city. Oregon’s Democrat Gov. Tina Kotek said they don’t need military. Perhaps not, but ICE does. It is the same lawsuit Gov. Newsom filed in California and lost. This is about Democrat delay, obstruction of justice, and protection of the anarcho-communists of Portland.

